Overwatch voice actor for Hammond has perfect role in Suicide Squad

Overwatch players might recognize a familiar voice in the new Suicide Squad movie, as the actor who plays Hammond is once again voicing a talking rodent.

You may not have heard of Hammond’s voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, but chances are you’ve seen at least one of the TV shows or movies he’s worked on.

Baker isn’t just the voice behind one of Overwatch’s cutest heroes, he’s also appeared in almost every cartoon you can think of from the last 20 years.

Spongebob? Check. Star Wars Clone Wars? Check. Legend of Korra and The Last Airbender? Check and check. Seriously, just look at his IMDb page, and you’ll see what we mean. On top of that, his role in the new Suicide Squad should seem very familiar to any Overwatch fan.

The most recent Suicide Squad movie introduced fans to a new big screen superhero: Ratcatcher 2. Played by Daniela Melchior the character has proven to be extremely popular, but it’s her furry friend Sebastian who’s really stealing the show.

Sebastian was actually played by a couple of real-life rats in the film, but was voiced by none other than Baker, who has plenty of experience with talking rodents, as Overwatch fans are well aware.

Honestly, watching Suicide Squad, it seems like Baker just used the same squeaks as he does for Hammond (if you thought they sounded familiar, you were right). No reason to fix what’s not broken, right?

Just take a look at the clip below and tell us that Sebastian doesn’t sound exactly like Hammond. We’ll wait.

So, while we don’t have an Overwatch movie (yet) this is sort of the next best thing. Essentially, Sebastian is Hammond. Yes, one is a rat and one is a hamster, but Baker masterfully provides the voice behind both.

If you haven’t seen Suicide Squad yet, it just might be worth taking a look. Especially if you’re a big fan of Wrecking Ball.