Overwatch teases Maximilien hero 43 in new Storytime video

Overwatch released a story video featuring a narration for Maximilien’s short story “the Pocket King,” which contains a teaser that indicates Maximilien may be the next playable character.

Overwatch released a series of cryptic advertisements on January 21, enlisting streamer Skiesti to promote a teaser featuring distorted audio of Maximilien and teasing something new that would drop the next day. Fans were speculating new lore or even a teaser for a playable Maximilien thanks to the teasers.

Article continues after ad

While fans were initially disappointed with the end result, one X user pointed out something in the video that heavily teased Maximilien as the 43rd playable character coming to Overwatch.

Maximilien might be hero number 43

As Marvel Rivals brings attention away from Overwatch, fans are demanding new content for the hero shooter. With the heavy marketing for Maximilien’s new Story Time, the community was expecting something significant. The end result was, instead, voice actor Stéphane Cornicard narrating “the Pocket King” short story released a few months ago.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Immediately after release, some fans expressed disappointment at the announcement. Popular news source Overwatch Cavalry posted, “I love Stéphane’s voice, but hyping this up with cryptic teasers for a reading of a 3 month old story, all to promote another way to buy skins, is so disappointing.”

However, X user @HazeletOW pointed out that Maximilien types out the number ’43’ into the console during the cinematic portion of the video. There are currently 42 playable characters in Overwatch, which would make Maximilien the 43rd if he were to become playable.

Article continues after ad

This release of this video coincides with the new Maximilien’s Vault shop concept, which sells skins to players at a discounted price. The shop was intended to provide players with skins for characters they frequently play, but many reported issues with the store soon after its release. It’s another aspect of the game that teases Maximilien’s presence, however.

Article continues after ad

It’s certainly possible that there’s more in Maximilien’s future as a character in Overwatch 2. The character was initially planned to have a major role in the game’s PvE campaigns before it was cancelled. We’ll see what Blizzard decides to do with the character as the game progresses.