Overwatch team addresses OW2 hero “leaks” with cheeky response

Rumors that an Overwatch 2 beta is fast approaching have been circulating for a while now, and with leaks claiming that new heroes will be available, Blizzard has just responded with a message of their own.

Overwatch 2 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but with OWL playing on an early build of the sequel in May, reports have been ramping up that a beta is on the way and is expected by February or early March.

While some of these leaks have come from reputable sources, others have been anonymous and outright debunked. Still, one popular claim that the beta will launch alongside three new heroes remains a possibility, and hasn’t been completely disproven yet.

As we draw nearer to the potential beta launch date, Overwatch Community Manager Andy B responded to the aforementioned leak with an amusing message of his own.

Blizzard responds to Overwatch 2 hero leaks

In response to rumors that Overwatch 2 will feature a new tank in the form of Mauga, DPS Sojourn, and support Yako, Andy B posted a humorous message on the Blizzard forums.

“You got me. Here’s an image of a new hero,” he said, attaching a photo of the Animaniacs character Yakko in the thread.

“Implied kappa,” he added with some sarcastic slang. “It’s just the first thing I thought of when I saw that name being floated around.”

The supposed hero, Yako, has been rumored well before the leaks, originally even possibly teased by Blizzard themselves on the Kanezaka deathmatch map.

While this doesn’t exactly debunk the leak itself, it does raise some doubts. We’ll have to see what the future holds and if any of the information ends up being true as we continue on through February and into March for a possible Overwatch 2 beta.