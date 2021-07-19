Overwatch Summer Games 2021 skins leaked: Sigma, Orisa, more

Overwatch’s Summer Games event is right around the corner, but devs apparently hid a teaser for every new skin this year in the previews we’ve already seen.

Every Overwatch fan loves the Summer Games event. Since 2016, it’s been a favorite for players because it usually introduces some of the best-looking skins heroes can rock in the game.

2021 should be no different based on the Mei, Symmetra, and Ashe skins we’ve already seen previewed. Now though, investigative fans have discovered what seems to be a shot of all the new cosmetics all in one place.

Summer Games Teaser High Quality showing Sigma, Orisa, and Winston pic.twitter.com/Xfq4RMY7n2 — Blame the Controller (@BlameTC) July 19, 2021

We have Overwatch YouTuber Blame the Controller to thank for bringing this very interesting image to our attention on July 19. Even though it was on screen for a few seconds, there are at least four skins we haven’t seen before for Winston, Pharah, Orisa, and Sigma.

Let’s start from left to right, shall we? Winston’s new look definitely seems to be an Epic, and we’d wager you’ll probably be seeing this aquatic blue getup as a reward for one of the weekly challenges.

Another likely candidate for a weekly challenge reward is Pharah’s new red skin. ‘But Dexerto’ you might ask ‘are you sure that isn’t just her Lifeguard skin?’ Yes reader, we are sure, because if you look closely she’s wearing her full flight suit, not her swimsuit.

Oh Snap! Overwatch Summer Games returns on July 20! pic.twitter.com/7ViDfCxGq6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 18, 2021

Finally, the next weekly challenge skin could be a bit of a tossup. We have two unique skins for Sigma and Orisa that both look like they could be legendary.

However, the fact that Sigma’s skin seems to change much more of his design (or take off more, however you want to look at it) it’s probably more likely that Orisa, whatever she’s meant to be (a horse jockey maybe?) is the third challenge skin.

Again, thanks to Blame the Controller for bringing this to our attention on Twitter. If anything, it makes us want to jump into Summer Games and check out the new cosmetics even more.