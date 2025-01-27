Overwatch streamer’s decision to switch to Marvel Rivals sparks massive community uproar

Popular Overwatch streamer Jay3 came under fire for his response to criticism about leaving Overwatch for Marvel Rivals.

On January 24, a small X user named Milo tweeted about how many Overwatch streamers have seemingly moved onto Marvel Rivals. Milo said they entered Jay3’s stream and asked about the new 6v6 playtest, claiming the streamer replied, “we don’t talk about OW here anymore.” This tweet went viral, causing many streamers to chime in and defend their decisions to swap games.

Article continues after ad

Jay3 responded to the viral tweet, stating he had “no recollection of this” interaction and that if he said what was quoted, it was intended to be a joke. He also stressed that streamers were allowed to play more than one game, including Marvel Rivals, and that he still loves Overwatch.

The response sparked backlash from others in the community who accused him of blowing the situation out of proportion by continuing to post about the situation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Overwatch streamer Jay3 defends Marvel Rivals switch

X user @Zencap_NA later investigated the chat logs and discovered there was no official interaction between the two and Jay3 never officially responded to Milo. Milo later clarified with more context, posting chat logs of their own.

Jay3 continued to post about the situation, stating, “bro lied in his tweet about me being mean, gets 30k likes and people believe him because nobody wants to do any detective work and just believes what they see.”

Article continues after ad

Online reaction to the drama has been mixed, with many defending Jay3 for clarifying the situation and defending himself. Others, including some content creators like Questron, criticized Jay3 for his response.

Jay3’s continued replies to other users also garnered some criticism. One user said “I don’t think Jay3 understand he could’ve just defended himself and moved on and no one would’ve cared. It’s the fact that he crashed out on [X] for 20 hours over a misunderstanding that has everyone against him.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other popular Overwatch content creators came to Jay3’s defense, such as Flats and YourOverwatch.

YouTuber YourOverwatch defended Jay3 as “one of the kindest and most humble creators I’ve ever met” and took aim at the OW community.

“I’ve long grown tired of how disingenuous the OW community moves, how they dogpile, then collectively play both the victim and gatekeepers,” he blasted.

Flats said he would consider making a video about the situation and the sentiment around streamers “abandoning” Overwatch. He further added: “I know for an absolute fact myself, Jay, any OW streamer playing rivals would LOVE to play OW if there was any reason to right now. But unfortunately there just isn’t.”

Article continues after ad

Overwatch streamers moving onto Marvel Rivals has clearly been a sore spot for many diehard players. When the game first launched, many Overwatch creators jumped ship, resulting in Marvel Rivals eclipsing Blizzard’s hero shooter in Twitch viewership.