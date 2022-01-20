Overwatch streamers confirm new Experimental Patch with “bombastic” changes

Overwatch developers and streamers have confirmed that a new creator Experimental Patch is in the works with some radical changes coming to many heroes.

Back in November of last year, Overwatch unleashed a special patch designed by top streamers to much critical acclaim from many in the community.

The impact was so great that developers confirmed that they would be doing this again, with some new content creators getting the opportunity to redesign the game to their liking.

Now, some streamers and the devs themselves have chimed in on this new patch, and things are getting exciting to say the least.

Advertisement

Everyone I've had the pleasure to work with from the dev team side has been awesome though, huge appreciation to them ❤️. They are the reason I've kept the faith that OW2 is gonna slap. — Jake Lyon (@jakeow) January 20, 2022

Next Overwatch Experimental creator patch

Overwatch League pro Jacob ‘Jake’ Lyon took to Twitter to reveal that he was one of the creators responsible for updating some of the game’s heroes.

Read More: Overwatch producer blames Bobby Kotick for OW2 delays

“I’m excited to be able to announce that I’m handling flex/projectile DPS for the next creator experimental card,” he said, but later added that patch wouldn’t be live on January 20.

“We just got approval to discuss it! It takes a ton of work from the dev side to take these from ‘idea in my head’ to actual patch that works in game, so you’ll have to be patient!”

Advertisement

As for what heroes Jake touched, the Houston Outlaws star explained he was taking a look at Genji, Doomfist, Echo, Mei, Pharah, Junkrat, Sombra, Bastion, Hanzo, and Torbjorn.

I gave all of these heroes what (I think) are buffs. Some heroes that got really significant (read: psycho) buffs I tried to balance a little bit with some drawbacks, but I'm not expecting these to be 'balanced'. Really the goal is to have the heroes feel bombastic, new, & crazy. — Jake Lyon (@jakeow) January 20, 2022

According to Jake, he tried to give all those heroes buffs, but with some drawbacks. Still, he doesn’t exactly expect the changes to be “balanced.”

Read More: Overwatch team celebrates Microsoft buying Blizzard with Halo skin

“Really the goal is to have the heroes feel bombastic, new, and crazy,” he stated.

Elsewhere, Overwatch Community Manager AndyB teased on the official forums that Symmetra could be seeing some big upgrades, noting that a certain streamer really pulled some fun changes for her.

It will be fun to see what’s in store for all the heroes and if any of the changes end up making it to the live game eventually, albeit in a potentially toned down capacity.