Overwatch streamer Samito under fire after telling YouTube viewer to "kill themselves" - Dexerto

Overwatch streamer Sam ‘Samito’ Dawahare is under fire after lashing out during a recent YouTube broadcast and telling a viewer to “kill themselves.”

Popular Overwatch figure Samito, the self-proclaimed ‘world’s angriest gamer’ has come under fire for a recent outburst. Amidst a May 26 YouTube broadcast the streamer unloaded on a viewer after losing a match.

Visibly frustrated upon quitting out of the lobby, Samito took his headset off before unleashing a heated rant against one viewer. “I’m not even gonna get mad,” he said before turning his attention to the chat and venting his frustrations.

“Shut the f*** up and go be brain dead somewhere else you no-named sh***er. You’re not going to amount to anything in your life you stupid p*ssy.

“How about you go swan dive onto a f***ing set of LEGO you little bi***,” he continued, exploding at this one viewer for half a minute without letting up. “No one cares what you have to f***ing say, shut the f*** up.

“How about you take your little bi*** a** that no one on this planet gives a f*** about, and get the f*** out of here. You wouldn’t say that sh** at LAN because I’d beat the f*** out of you.

“Get the f*** out of my stream. Never come back. No one loves you. Kill yourself.”

Currently a streamer for the Overwatch League’s Florida Mayhem, Samito allegedly went on to apologize shortly after these comments. Before long, however, he ended the YouTube stream and set it to private.

It didn’t take long for the Overwatch scene to catch on and react to the outburst. “Samito is so damn toxic,” one Redditor said. “Samito is possibly the worst person in the OW community,” another added.

The streamer is yet to address the controversy on social media and went on to stream as per usual on May 28.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).