Overwatch streamer exposes cheater in most outrageous way possible

If you’ve ever wondered just how bad cheaters are at games when they don’t have an aimbot available, you’re going to love seeing how an Overwatch hacker was exposed live on stream.

Cheaters in Overwatch may not be as notorious as the ones found in games such as Warzone, but they definitely do exist and are a problem in higher ranks.

Ever since the Replay Viewer was added to the game, players have been able to detect cheaters far more easily than before and let’s just say, there’s a reason the expression goes: cheaters never prosper.

During a game on Watchpoint Gibraltar, streamers Flats and Emongg along with their teammates noticed that their Widowmaker teammate was trying to shoot at enemies from behind a see-through window.

At higher ranks, it’s extremely unlikely that players would ever try to do such a thing, suggesting that either the player bought the account or was using an aimbot.

After the match, the two took a look at the DPS player’s POV and couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

The Widowmaker player missed every single shot by firing at enemies who couldn’t even be hit, prompting a massive laugh from both Flats and Emongg.

“I’ve been playing this game for a long time and I’ve never seen this!” Flats cried.

A bit later on in the game, however, it seemed like the player’s hack software began working properly as they began hitting shots a bit too accurately as McCree.

“I think he’s got it turned back on. Oh yeah, now he doesn’t miss a shot,” the streamer explained. “I think in-between queues he went in and bought the upgraded version, because God, that was awful.”

Hilariously, even with the aimbot, McCree’s dropoff damage range was too high for the player to even have an impact a lot of the time.

It just goes to show that even if you have a cheater in your games, their impact can be lessened if they lack game knowledge. Nonetheless, hopefully Blizzard takes action and detects the cheat so less games get ruined regardless.