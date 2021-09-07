Overwatch streamer baffled by cheater aimbotting as Winston

Have you ever wondered what a Winston with an aimbot would look like in Overwatch? One unlucky streamer had to deal with exactly that situation in one of the most bizarre cheating stories we’ve ever seen.

There’s an old Overwatch expression that claims Winston mains have “no brain or aim” because of how the hero’s primary weapon functions, dealing cleave damage to anyone within its radius.

As such, the idea of a cheater using an aimbot as Winston makes hardly any sense… but that didn’t stop a streamer from exposing one for the world to see.

Overwatch Twitch streamer ‘ZBRA’ was queuing in ranked when suddenly he received a notification that one of his previous matches no longer counted because a cheater had been detected.

Following this, he loaded up the Numbani VOD to see exactly what happened and who was cheating, and was surprised to discover that the cheater was using Winston.

“Wait, he’s hacking!” ZBRA cried, noticing the crosshair positioning. “What is this?”

As you can see in the video, the tank player’s crosshair was snapping perfectly on targets, and followed an enemy Echo flying in the sky with the crosshair remaining glued to her.

“What is this game?!” he exclaimed, laughing at the absurdity of the situation. “What is that, dude?”

A bit later on in the VOD, the cheater ended up switching to Orisa, a hero that would benefit a lot more from hacking – but the fact they originally ruined games by aimbotting as Winston left ZBRA’s chat in hysterics.

On the bright side, it’s good to see cheaters being caught and banned before any serious damage could be done. Plus, having a match completely negated when a cheater is involved is a huge benefit to competitive integrity.

Still, this had to be one of the craziest aimbotting moments in history, even if the advantage wasn’t anything too extreme.