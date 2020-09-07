Overwatch skins turn Zenyatta & other heroes into Avatar characters

One Overwatch fan has come up with four new skin ideas for Mei, Torbjorn, Reinhardt, and Zenyatta that turn the heroes into benders pulled straight from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

It's definitely no secret that hero skins are one of the most popular aspects of Overwatch, and since the game came out fans have managed to bring a ton of awesome cosmetic ideas to life, even if we'll never get to actually see them in-game.

Some of the most popular fan-made skins are crossovers with other franchises, which Overwatch doesn't really do, unless you count other Blizzard games.

One of the best ideas we've seen so far comes from Reddit user and skin-designing extraordinaire MrChumpii, who had the brilliant thought of making Mei, Torbjorn, Zenyatta and Reinhardt into benders from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Starting from the right, Reinhardt has been turned into a mighty Earth Bender, covering himself and his hammer in an impenetrable coat of rock and wearing the uniform of an Earth Kingdom soldier.

Mei, as you can probably guess, is the resident waterbender, obviously hailing from the Southern Water Tribe along with Sokka, with a fur-lined jacket and covered with the same designs from Katara's necklace in the show.

Torbjorn has apparently sworn his allegiance to the Fire Lord for this skin. His turret has been given smokestacks in classic Fire Nation style, and the Swede is rocking a luxurious flowing beard that would make Uncle Iroh proud.

Finally Zenyatta has been reincarnated as a serene monk from the Air Temple, complete with Aang's arrows, and even an adorable little Momo by his side. MrChumpii turning the discord and harmony orbs into different shapes was clever, but might be hard to see during an actual match, unless they get recolored.

If looking at these awesome ideas for skins makes you want to play as a member of Team Avatar, you're in luck, because SMITE actually has skins for Aang, Zuko and Korra. It might not be Overwatch, but if you're on an A:TLA kick, it might be just the thing.