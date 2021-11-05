Overwatch server status: Is Overwatch down?

Overwatch’s servers sometimes have issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s server status.

Like most popular online multiplayer games, Overwatch’s servers occasionally encounter a number of problems. While server outages are a rare occurrence, there are times when a new update or bug can make cause a variety of connection issues.

As you can imagine, it’s not exactly easy to work out when a server will experience some outages. Fortunately, you can use this Overwatch server tracker to find out whether there have been any problems impacting the game.

Overwatch server status

The Overwatch servers are currently up and running, which means you’ll be able to log into games without facing any issues. Users previously reported problems on November 4th, when an issue was preventing certain users from playing the game.

However, Blizzard has since fixed this issue. If you’re still experiencing problems logging into Overwatch and joining the game’s server, then be sure to head over to Blizzard’s official support page to find out the route cause of your connection issues.

It’s also important to check your own online connections, so boot up another game or check your router to see if the problem is on your end.

Additional Overwatch server maintenance resources

To stay up-to-date on the status of Overwatch servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also follow the official Overwatch Twitter account for constant updates on the game’s content and server problems.

Overwatch’s servers rarely go down and even if they do, Blizzard invariably gets them up and running in no time.

