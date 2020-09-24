Overwatch Sept 24 update buffs Orisa, nixes McCree air rolls: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has hit the live servers bringing in a bunch of the Experimental mode’s changes, but opting not to push McCree’s air rolls into the game.

While this update is filled mostly with buffs, there is a sizable nerf to Ashe as the Deadlock Gang member sees her dynamite feel the heat.

Advertisement

Now, the explosion damage has been reduced from 75 to 50. This will mean players will be able to tank the powerful ability a bit easier and Ashe will need to land some additional shots to finish off targets.

Plus, this should greatly lower Ashe’s Ultimate charge, meaning that she will be getting less B.O.Bs in matches.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Baptiste is getting a bit of an Ultimate charge buff with Amplification Matrix charging 15% faster with its cost reduced. This change is likely to offset the nerfs to Baptiste’s healing that went live in previous updates.

For McCree, the developers seem to have decided not to allow him to roll mid-air, but he can still roll further. Additionally, his Flash Bang’s stun will last slightly longer up to 0.8 seconds from 0.7.

Orisa is probably the big winner this patch as her primary fire speed is increased and her base armor is up from 200 to 250.

Advertisement

Roadhog also sees a bit of a buff with Hook now bringing targets even closer to him for a quick one-shot kill combo.

It will be interesting to see how these patches affect the game, especially considering how many feel Overwatch is already in a good spot meta wise.

Full patch notes:

Advertisement

HERO UPDATES

Ashe

Dynamite

Explosion damage reduced from 75 to 50

Developer Comments: Ashe is still a bit too powerful, but we’d like to keep her rifle feeling impactful so we’re taking some power out of her Dynamite ability.

Baptiste

Amplification Matrix

Ultimate cost decreased 15%

Developer Comments: Baptiste generates a majority of his ultimate charge through area-of-effect healing. As we reduced area healing values recently, we’re also scaling down the cost of his ultimate.

McCree

Combat Roll

Distance increased 20%

Flashbang

Stun duration increased from 0.7 to 0.8 seconds

Developer Comments: After scaling down the damage output of McCree’s primary fire, we’re looking to give back a bit of power through improvements to his abilities.

Orisa

General

Base armor increased from 200 to 250

Fusion Driver

Projectile speed increased from 90 to 120

Developer Comments: Increased projectile speed will help Orisa’s weapon feel more responsive, reducing the need to lead targets. We found that recent adjustments to Orisa’s abilities were more impactful than we originally anticipated and have increased her armor to compensate.

Roadhog

Chain Hook

Now pulls targets 0.5 meters closer (3.5 meters down to 3.0 meters)

Developer Comments: After the last round of shotgun improvements, Roadhog’s Chain Hook combo still wasn’t effective against some of the smaller enemy heroes. This change pulls targets closer to melee range for swifter, more reliable combo execution.