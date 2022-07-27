Overwatch sales catapult thanks to Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack beta access

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack is causing sales for Overwatch to go through the roof due to giving players access to the sequel’s beta, placing the game back in the top 5 best-selling games for June 2022.

The recent release of the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack has made a massive impact on the overall sales of the game.

Available for purchase now, the expansion gave players the opportunity to get into the game’s beta before it goes live for everyone on October 4.

Just that small reason — beta access — is the reason why Overwatch is catapulting up the sales rankings in a way not seen since the game’s initial release in 2016.

According to NPD, Overwatch jumped from the 57th most purchased game to fifth between May and June 2022. This leap is a massive improvement and something that no other game has done in 2022.

npd Overwatch sales have jumped dramatically from May to June 2022.

Elden Ring, Mario Strikers: Battle League, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MLB: The Show 22 are the other four games to round out the top five in June 2022. Elden Ring and LEGO Stars Wars have both been the dominant games of 2022 so far. Mario Strikers is a new release but has already skyrocketed to third place on the best-selling charts.

With many big releases scheduled to drop in the second half of 2022, it’s likely a lot of the rankings will shift around.

However for Overwatch fans hoping for a renaissance of the hero shooter, this is as strong an indication as any that hype is brewing. Now it’s a matter of waiting and seeing whether its launch in October will impact sales further.