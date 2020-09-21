Overwatch 'rework' gives McCree an extremely powerful passive

Overwatch reworks tend to be over the top concepts that make fan-favorite characters all too powerful, though this McCree buff could just be the perfect change the gunslinger has been looking for all along.

McCree has had a turbulent time through the history of Overwatch. In certain metas he’s completely ineffective, in others he’s the most powerful force on the map. Of late, he’s been somewhat of a niche pick in the Damage role. That could all change with this clever rework, however.

Instead of buffing the hero or giving him an unfair kit, one critical feature has simply been tacked onto his existing build. It’s not a devastating ability that can overwhelm in team fights, but could just swing momentum in your favor.

Reddit user ‘samasaurus6’ has put together a simple yet highly effective passive for the DPS character. Here’s how it could give McCree players an even higher skill-ceiling moving forward.

“Using just 2 lines of Workshop code, I gave McCree a passive,” they shared on September 20. Don’t let the simplicity of the concept fool you though, it could lead to a massive change of pace for the character. Through this rework, critical shots don’t use ammo. If your shot is on point, bullets will just keep refilling the clip.

It’s entirely possible to wipe out one or two enemies without needing to reload in the midst of the fight. It could prove extremely effective to help deal with Tank heroes and their huge pools of HP.

McCree is one of a few heroes in Overwatch that technically doesn’t have a passive ability. This subtle change could be just what he needs to stay in line with the game’s more explosive DPS characters.

While this rework impacts his standard method of fire, it’d be interesting to see how it interacts with his ‘Fan the Hammer’ alternative. Theoretically, McCree could continue fanning said hammer for a few dozen shots before the enemy team all crumbles.

This is purely a concept for the time being, though we may see it come to life in-game sooner than later.

Overwatch 2 is giving heroes all sorts of crazy abilities in the upcoming PvE experience. Perhaps this McCree concept could be part of his new kit moving forward.