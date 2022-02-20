Overwatch reveals start date for new Reaper limited-time event

Overwatch has announced the dates for a new Reaper mini-event – and given fans a preview of his new skin as well.

Just days after the 2022 Lunar New Year event wrapped up, Overwatch announced a brand new mini-event starring the one and only Reaper.

As with other hero-focused limited-time events, this one will offer players the chance to unlock a new skin and other cosmetics for the DPS character.

While the initial announcement didn’t reveal the skin fully, it did give us an important clue for what Reaper’s Code of Violence challenge has in store.

The reckoning draws near. ☠️ Reaper's Code of Violence begins Feb 22. pic.twitter.com/KQoahGbf3w — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 20, 2022

First and foremost though, the dates. Reaper’s new event will run for two weeks from February 22 to March 8, 2022.

With that out of the way, we can start dissecting the clues this brief trailer gives us, starting with the weapon.

There are piles of Reaper’s shotguns laying around the third point of King’s Row, and they don’t look like they belong to any previously existing skin either.

They have a yellow tube on the bottom, and a laser sight on top, which might make you think they’re from his Blackwatch skin, but they don’t match up.

Besides the guns, though, there’s another hint hiding in plain sight: the logo. If you take a close look at the Code of Violence logo, the Reaper head has what looks like gas mask filters on each side of his face.

Like other mini-events and weekly challenges, prizes will probably be distributed for 9, 18, and 27 games played, with wins counting as 2.

We’ll find out all the details, and get a look at the new skin, when things kick off on February 22.