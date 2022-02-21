Overwatch reveals new Reaper skin but fans just want Overwatch 2

Overwatch has officially revealed Reaper’s new skin for the Code of Violence challenge, but most fans would rather have Overwatch 2 news instead.

Overwatch has shown off the first official images of Reaper’s new skin for the Code of Violence challenge in the new short story of the same name.

While the mini-event starts on Tuesday, most fans want news on the sequel more than anything else.

“This isn’t Overwatch 2”

Reyes ponders his past and recalls the cruel path and flawed systems that twisted him into the justice-hungry revenant he has become: Reaper. ☠️ Shadow step into Code of Violence, a brand-new Reaper story by @BrandonEaston. 📖 : https://t.co/D7JOUzxwKb pic.twitter.com/ejsVY3GAbE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 21, 2022

A day before Reaper’s Code of Violence challenge kicked off on February 22, Overwatch released a brand-new short story starring the DPS hero.

But, even with new lore and a new skin on the way, a lot of players responding to the announcement only seemed to want one thing: news on Overwatch 2.

Advertisement

Read More: Neat Overwatch idea makes Echo transform into heroes rather than copying them

“This isn’t Overwatch 2,” one replied, while others recalled the halcyon days of getting cinematics and begged devs to do something to keep the game from “dying.”

“Thank god we got a spray for reaper instead of OW 2 News,” another joked, which really sums up the attitude of a lot of players right now.

What about the game you’ve been working on for a while? 👀 — Nomad (@Black_Apex98) February 21, 2022

Thank god we got a spray for reaper instead of OW 2 News 🙏 — Toast (@Toast29511513) February 21, 2022

Didn’t I say if it wasn’t OW2 don’t tweet? — 𝘒𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘯 ♛ (@TayShinobi) February 21, 2022

Being upset at a lack of any updates on Overwatch 2 seems to be the only thing pulling fans together at the moment. That being said though, the Reaper skin does look pretty good, from what we’ve seen so far.

Read More: Overwatch players want changes to private profiles for OW2

If you’re not a diehard Reaper stan though, you’d be forgiven for not being entirely thrilled with this latest offering. It is new content, yes, but compared to what other games like Apex are getting, it’s easy to see why some are disappointed.