Overwatch reveals new Mercy Lunar New Year skin & fans are obsessed

Overwatch has revealed a brand new Mercy skin just ahead of the 2022 Lunar New Year event, and fans are already fawning over the healer’s new look.

The 2022 Lunar New Year event celebrates Year of the Tiger, and things get going on Tuesday, January 25.

A day before the festivities kicked off, Blizzard revealed one of the brand new skins we’d be getting — for none other than the queen of Supports herself: Mercy.

New Mercy “Seolbim” skin revealed

On my way. 👼 Fly into Lunar New Year as Seolbim Mercy (Legendary). Overwatch Year of the Tiger begins Jan 25. pic.twitter.com/LSrb3hzMe1 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 24, 2022

Mercy’s new legendary skin is called “Seolbim” and features an appropriately elegant outfit for the healer. The pastel pink and blue of her wings perfectly matches her clothes, and even her staff is matching too.

According to Overwatch insider Naeri, this new Mercy skin is dressed in traditional Korean clothing called “Hanbok.”

“Seolbim refers to new clothes worn for the first time in the new year in Korea, and the clothes that Mercy is wearing are traditional Korean clothes, Hanbok,” Naeri, who is Korean, explained on Twitter. “Hanbok has elegance and beauty.”

As this is a Legendary skin, players can expect to shell out 3,000 coins if they don’t want to wait to unlock it from a loot box.

Overwatch New Mercy Legendary Skin 'Seolbim(설빔)' The new Mercy Legendary Skin is dressed in the traditional Korean clothing Hanbok(한복). Hanbok has elegance and beauty. pic.twitter.com/SAn1KUGnzP — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) January 24, 2022

It’s not the flashiest skin, and nothing like the concept that was being floated around beforehand, but most Mercy players in the comments seem to be pretty pleased with this latest offering.

“Absolutely gorgeous shot of Mercy! 10/10!” one user replied, while more players celebrated her first Legendary in over a year as well.

Overwatch’s Year of the Tiger event runs from January 25 to February 15, so Mercy mains don’t have long to wait at all to be able to unlock the new Seolbim skin.