Overwatch responds to Lucio skin controversy with refunds and another free skin

The Overwatch team has responded to controversy regarding Lucio’s Cyber DJ skin by providing refunds and offering another free skin as a Twitch drop reward.

A viral Reddit thread made waves after a user revealed they had purchased Lucio’s Cyber DJ skin from the shop before it was announced to be given away for free as a Twitch drop during the Overwatch Spotlight event. The situation created a massive controversy as the community criticized Blizzard.

In response to this controversy, Blizzard announced that it would rectify the situation by providing refunds to anyone who had bought the skin before it was announced to be free. Additionally, the Overwatch team revealed one more skin that players could earn to further make up for the error.

We’re getting another free skin to enjoy

Blizzard will give away a second free skin, Flirty Flare Baptiste, as another Twitch drop reward you can earn while watching the Overwatch spotlight event. This skin will be an exclusive reward during the event, so there’s no chance of another mistake again.

Blizzard Entertainment Lucio Cyber DJ Legendary Skin for Overwatch 2 Spotlight

In their response, Blizzard wrote, “There was an unfortunate error where we released a shop bundle that included the Cyber DJ Lucio skin in our shop while also announcing this skin as an exclusive skin for Twitch Drops in our Overwatch Spotlight announcement blog. We’ve refunded anyone who has purchased this skin.”

The Cyber DJ Lucio skin was originally purchasable from the shop for 2,800 coins, which would have run you about $30 assuming you had no Overwatch Coins already.

If you purchased the Cyber DJ Lucio skin and want to check if you received the refund, you can check your virtual currency transactions page here. Otherwise, be sure to check out the Overwatch Spotlight event to earn both free skins and find out what new content is coming to the game in 2025.