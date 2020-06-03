Overwatch pro discovers absurd Wrecking Ball 'teleport' glitch on Oasis

Overwatch League champion and support specialist Grant ‘Moth’ Espe encountered a bizarre Wrecking Ball bug while battling the tank hero with Brigitte on Oasis.

The San Francisco Shock healer was streaming on Twitch, playing on Oasis City Center when he engaged a Wrecking Ball player while trying to keep the objective in his team’s control.

After giving a Repair Pack to a nearby ally, he proceeded to Shield Bash the mech-driving hamster and then Whipshot him into the oncoming traffic.

Oasis City Center is infamous for its map hazards in the form of speeding cars, which can result in instant death for anyone who comes into contact with them.

Normally, a hit-and-run elimination is one of the most satisfying ways to send an opponent back to spawn and gain lots of Ultimate charge in the process - but something very strange happened with the ball as he was sent to play in traffic.

While a car came flying right toward him, the hamster seemed to magically teleport to a random spot on the freeway unscathed.

“What?” Moth gasped. “Wait, did you guys see that? He teleported!”

Even a few moments later, with both teams trading kills on the point, Moth still seemed stunned at what he witnessed. “How did the ball teleport? He’s hacking,” he joked.

While it was possible this could have been a mere latency problem that made the Wrecking Ball look like he was teleporting on Moth’s screen, upon further inspection using the replay viewer, Moth saw that his eyes did not deceive him.

“Look, see!” he cried after pulling up the exact moment on the replay viewer. Just like as it had happened in his game, the tank seemed to magically swap positions going from the middle of the lane to the far end and then back again.

“He didn’t even hit the car either!” he added, chuckling at the whole incident.

It’s unclear what caused the glitch or if it can be easily replicated, but hopefully, it’s something that Blizzard can patch out in a future update.