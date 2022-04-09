Overwatch players want real events, not lazy Remix skin recolors

Overwatch’s Remix event is technically the first ‘new’ event the game has seen in years. The trouble is, even with a sequel on the way, players deserve more than recycled content.

The Remix events in Overwatch are a new addition for 2022, and are replacing the previous Anniversary and Summer Games events.

This means we won’t see any new skins from either event, but can count on a crop of recolored skins from the game’s past. Even with Overwatch 2 right on the horizon, players still deserve more than rehashed skins.

Overwatch Remix doesn’t feel like a real event

Let’s be honest here: Summer Games and Anniversary aren’t the worst events to be replaced. Anniversary was already a catch-up event anyway, and no one is mourning the loss of an event based around Lucioball.

Advertisement

What will be missed, though, are the brand-new skins each event brought. Instead, we get what are basically photo-negative versions of some of the most well-known cosmetics.

Read More: Overwatch 2 removes yet another IRL reference to a developer

With Overwatch 2 on the way, it’s understandable if development efforts are being put elsewhere besides new skins. That being said though, the Remix events are a bit of a letdown, especially after fans were promised plenty of new skins in 2022.

The last event we got new content in was Lunar New Year, and even that was a bit of a letdown. Devs could have sent Overwatch out in style with a massive haul of content during the last Anniversary event before the sequel, but instead we get the Remix event, which seems thrown together, at best.

Advertisement

Plus, if you log in you’ll notice these Remix skins are it when it comes to content. No new voice lines, no new emotes, and no new sprays, either.

There is a silver lining though, and that’s the exclusive limited time skins being brought back for weekly challenges. Plenty of players appreciate the chance to earn Nano Cola D.Va again, but new content, it is not.

Read More: Overwatch 2 devs reveal new game mode details ahead of upcoming beta

Devs have already responded to players concerns about a lack of brand-new content, so who knows? We could see an avalanche of skins following the Overwatch 2 beta.

Most players would agree, we’d rather see a stunning rollout of the new game than new skins. So, if that’s what devs are focusing on, more power to them. That being said though, hopefully they don’t forget that skins and cosmetics are a big part of why people fell in love with the game in the first place.