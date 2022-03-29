Overwatch players want “real” Archives event after lackluster Lunar New Year

As the Overwatch 2 beta draws near, fans are hoping to see one of the final events of the original game receive a “real” 2022 iteration.

Overwatch events have undergone a bit of a downgrade in recent years, ever since Overwatch 2 was announced. With fewer skins, highlight intros, and new game modes, the community has been starved.

Things reached a new low with the Lunar New Year event when only two Legendary skins were added, prompting the devs to promise “more skins than ever” in 2022.

Now, with Archives approaching, players are demanding they get something new to tide them over until Overwatch 2 is out.

Players want more skins in Overwatch Archives event

The Overwatch Archives event is one of the best of the year, featuring three different story-based PVE modes: Uprising, Retribution, and Storm Rising.

While the first three versions of this event introduced a new mission, the last few have been recycled, albeit with some minor twists to enemies and interactions.

In a post on the official Blizzard forums, user SnowManMan11 wrote, “Please tell me we’re getting a real Archives event this year” and noted the lack of skins in Lunar New Year.

Sadly, the community wasn’t expecting the devs to deliver. “Expect the bare minimum for all events till OW2 drops,” another said.

“This archives event will be like the previous ones: 0 new content, and the rare cosmetic stuff that will be added, will be obtained in the first week in chests, making the 2 other weeks completely without any interest,” wrote another user.

“Unless we get a new Archive event or at least new variations of the challenges for the missions that already exist, it will be a huge disappointment.”

So far, it’s unclear what Blizzard has in store for fans with the upcoming Archives event, but it will be interesting to see if it can bring some hype back into the original Overwatch before the OW2 beta begins on April 26.