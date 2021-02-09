Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch players want concept art skins as Blizzard reveals early hero designs

Published: 9/Feb/2021 0:15

by Michael Gwilliam
Early concept art for Sombra and Mercy
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

With BlizzCon rapidly approaching, Overwatch has been celebrating 30 years of Blizzard Entertainment by showing off some concept art for heroes – and fans are begging the company to turn them into official skins.

Overwatch heroes go through plenty of design phases before making it to the game itself. There may be no better example of this than with Sombra’s early design, in which she had a completely different name and look.

Thanks to some recently-revealed artwork on Twitter, Overwatch showed how Sombra’s original name was Omniblade – a blue-haired Japanese woman with some spikey leggings and cool shoes.

“Sombra went through a drastic evolution from first concept to in-game hero,” Blizzard said in a tweet that featured some photos. “She was originally called Omniblade, a Japanese woman with a love of street fashion and throwing daggers.”

While the second photo looks more like an alternative look to the first, the third in the set is the closest to the Sombra we have today, albeit without the white hair and cloak.

Nonetheless, fans really want to see any of the three as new hero skins at some point. Popular Sombra streamer Fitzyhere asked, “Original concept skin when?” while quote tweeting the photos.

“I’d love to see this one as like a future Anniversary skin!” a user replied in the comments, referencing the original design.

“Could we get this as a skin tho?” another asked, referencing the design that looks closest to Sombra’s actual look.

Sombra wasn’t the only hero whose early concept art was posted, as the account also showcased some drafts of Mercy ‘s initial design and how she was originally a male character.

“We all know Angela Ziegler as Mercy, but before the creation of the character we know and love, Mercy took the concepted form of both male and female Valkyrie characters,” they explained.

Sombra hacking the system
Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra’s look changed a lot from her original design.

For this design too, many fans asked for it to come to the game in the form of a special skin, potentially for the Anniversary Event.

There’s no telling what Blizzard has in store, but hopefully, these original designs can make it to the actual game at some point. They would surely bring some new life to it, especially with Overwatch 2 not releasing until at least 2022.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player arrested after selling $10,000 illegal ‘mon

Published: 8/Feb/2021 23:03

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of crying Sobble from Pokemon Sword & Shield next to image of man being arrested.
Game Freak / Pixabay

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player was arrested by police in Japan after selling and trading a Shiny Sobble to another fan. The 23-year-old got into hot water after hacking the Gen 8 starter ‘mon.

Pokemon is one of the most beloved franchises in the world. Despite its cheerful world of vibrant ‘mon and characters, the series has had its fair share of dark moments from fans in the real world – from Go players assaulting each other to scammers selling fake merchandise.

One Sword & Shield user found themselves in trouble with the law,when they got busted for selling a hacked monster in Nintendo Switch RPG. The Japanese man was arrested after reportedly making close to $10,000 selling altered characters in the eighth generation title.

Screenshot of Shiny Sobble in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Sword & Shield player was arrested for selling one of these.

Pokemon fan arrested for selling hacked Sobble in Sword & Shield

In January, The Pokemon Company announced that they were cracking down on hacked characters being traded and sold in Sword & Shield. Players and content creators were also receiving bans for having the illegal ‘mon in their Home account as well as the Switch title.

A Gen 8 Trainer from Nagoya City, Japan found themselves facing down serious legal on trouble on February 4 after trading a hacked Shiny Sobble to another player. According to Japanese outlet Asahi Shimbun, the 23-year-old man was arrested for selling the altered ‘mon to a 32-year-old fan in Kyoto for 4,400 yen (roughly $41).

The suspect had his computer seized by authorities, who allege he had been selling hacked Pokemon for the past year. Police believe the man to have made up to 1.15 million yen (which is roughly $10,000 in USD) by trading illegal monsters.

Photograph taken by Yuichi Koyama at Aichi Prefectural Police Toyota Station hacked Pokemon Sword & Shield evidence.
Yuichi Koyama / Aichi Prefectural Police / Asahi Shimbun
Police seized the Sword & Shield player’s computer for evidence.

While it may seem extreme to be arrested for trading a hacked Pokemon, Japan has strict laws against altering software. According to Serebii’s Joe Merrick,  “in Japan the editing of save data and distribution of edited data is illegal as of 2019.”

At the time of writing, it’s not clear what punishment the fan will face. The story comes after Game Freak and Nintendo heavily cracked down on sites and players selling hacked versions of ‘mon in Sword & Shield.