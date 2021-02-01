 Overwatch players want CoD's Domination mode added to Overwatch 2 as 3CP - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch players want CoD’s Domination mode added to Overwatch 2 as 3CP

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch conquest mode
YouTube/KarQ

Overwatch 2

If you’ve ever played a Call of Duty game, chances are you’re familiar with Domination and how it combines team deathmatch style gameplay with point-capture objectives. As it turns out, the mode works incredibly well in Overwatch and would be perfect for its upcoming sequel.

Overwatch only has four main competitive modes in the form of Escort, Hybrid, Control and Assault – the latter of which is often called “2CP” by the community. It is notorious for its emphasis on attacker coordination, which can be a nightmare for solo queue.

Now, as it turns out, 2CP can be greatly improved if it is combined with the King of the Hill approach of Control mixed in with team deathmatch.

YouTuber Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan showed off the Conquest mode, which was made in the Overwatch workshop, and how a bunch of streamers really enjoyed the community-crafted addition.

“I really think a 3CP gamemode could actually work in the Overwatch universe,” KarQ explained.

The rules are simple enough. Kills earn a single point, unless multiple points are captured, in which case they increase to two or three. The first team to reach 100 points wins.

The craziness really begins if one team manages to capture all three points, in which case they go on a “powerplay.” When this happens, the enemy team is visible through walls and they are unable to retake objectives.

Overwatch conquest mode settings
workshop.codes
Conquest has its own unique settings.

This can lead to some insane score increases, but on the flip side, once the powerplay expires, all the points return to neutral, so it prevents snowballing.

So far in Overwatch’s lifespan, there have been special arcade modes that the devs haven’t felt would work well enough to join the competitive rotation, such as Capture the Flag and TDM, but Conquest may be the exception.

Overwatch Tracer King's Row
Blizzard
The mode seems balanced for all heroes, including Tracer.

It doesn’t seem like any one hero is overpowered in the mode and the balance keeps things from swinging out of control. As it stands, if the developers want another mode to launch alongside Overwatch 2, this could very well be a good option.

If you want to try it out for yourself, the workshop code is NNKWC. Get some friends together and queue to your heart’s content.

Apex Legends

What’s in Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass? All tiers, rewards, free items

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:32

by David Purcell
Apex Legends season 8 battle pass
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed all of the tiers and rewards for the Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass, and we’re all in for a period of Mayhem on Kings Canyon. 

The game developers have been hyping up the next major update for some time now. Fuse was confirmed as the next Legend to kick things off, then the 30-30 Repeater rifle was announced, not to mention a whole host of other changes in the Season 8 patch notes.

If you’re one of those players that likes to work through the Battle Pass each season in pursuit of skins and cosmetics, this post should be very helpful for you to set your targets.

By completing daily and weekly challenges, members of the community can progress through the levels using Battle Stars. So, let’s take a look at what we have in store for the next major update.

Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass trailer

Apex Legends Season 8 full rewards tiers list

Confirmed on the official website is the entire list of Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass rewards.

Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass: Free items & rewards

As is the case with every season’s Battle Pass, the Season 8 one includes a few items that players can earn for free, without buying the pass:

  • Wicked Intent Octane
  • Seven Apex Packs
  • Season 8 Win Trackers for all Legends

How much does the Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass cost?

There are two ways players can purchase the S8 pass – either the regular version or via a bundle. The cheaper option is to buy it for 950 Apex Coins, which starts you off right at the first tier of the pass. However, you can also buy the bundle for 2,800 Coins and unlock the first 25 tiers instantly, along with the Radical Action Bangalore skin.

The bundle option is considerably more expensive but actually comes with 4,700 Coins’ worth of items and content, so there’s definitely a big bonus that comes with spending the extra money.

A lot has changed since Season 7’s Battle Pass, and it’s not just the leveling system that’s going to experience grand changes for Season 8. There’s a number of other map changes and Legend buffs/nerfs already confirmed, including Explosive Holds which will be dotted around the map and filled with loot.