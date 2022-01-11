 Overwatch players upset with "unnecessary" Wrecking Ball nerf - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch players upset with “unnecessary” Wrecking Ball nerf

Published: 11/Jan/2022 17:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Wrecking Ball in Horizon
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch players have been very vocal over the latest patch and some are pushing to see a nerf to Wrecking Ball reverted in a future update.

The Overwatch devs finally added a new patch to the game on January 6 bringing in changes to a number of heroes. While Reinhardt and Moira’s changes have been cause for concern, especially with bugs regarding the tank’s Earthshatter ultimate, Wrecking Ball has had criticisms too.

Now, the hamster mech tank can only grapple for up to six seconds before the claw automatically breaks. This means that you can’t just spin around an objective endlessly knocking foes back when they get too close.

Although this can make the hero less annoying to play against in lower ranks, there are problems with the nerf both high and low skilled players have.

overwatch wrecking ball and lucio soldier 76 fighting on route 66
Blizzard Entertainment
Wrecking Ball players are not fans of the latest nerf.

Overwatch players slam Wrecking Ball nerf

In a post on Reddit, user ‘Aromatic-Buy9126’ took issue with the fact there isn’t an indicator for how long the Grappling Claw has been activated so it’s unclear when it will detach.

“I don’t mind that the grapple brakes. I mean I don’t like it but I can live with it. The problem is that there is no indicator that the grapple is going to break, so you can’t plan what to do,” they wrote.

Others agreed, saying that the patch feels “unpolished.” While some noted that holding a grapple for so long is rare at higher ranks, not having an indicator is still a problem.

“The problem is that how is a new, low rank player gonna understand why their grapple is breaking without an indicator of your time running out like there is with every other time limited ability?” another commented.

Meanwhile, popular streamer Yeatle even commented that the 6 seconds for a grapple is too short, resulting in pro player Jacob ‘Jake’ Lyon remarking how the change feels unneeded.

“Just feels like an unnecessary change to me,” he said. “Punishes pre-fight setup spots, etc.”

The devs are monitoring feedback to the patch, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the Wrecking Ball changes and if the hero does end up receiving further quality of life updates in the future.

