Overwatch players surprised by Watchpoint Gibraltar camping spot nobody knew existed

Overwatch players were stunned when a player discovered a platform on the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map which had gone overlooked by many.

Despite Overwatch 2 being just a few weeks away from launch, players are still discovering things about the original Overwatch that has gone under the radar.

The first Overwatch launched over six years ago now, but one fan has discovered a platform on Gibraltar that had gone unnoticed, shocking many within the community.

Overwatch player discovers secret Gibraltar platform

User Stormnight21201 posted to the Overwatch Reddit page their discovery of a platform on the beloved Gibraltar map.

They said, “I have 700 hours on this game and never noticed this platform. Is this new, or am I dumb?”

The platform is located at the third point of the map, and

In the comment section, tons of Overwatch fans agreed that the platform has mostly gone unused all these years.

One said, “Thousands of hours of playtime and I can count on ONE hand the amount of times I’ve seen someone there so it’s understandable that you wouldn’t know about it.”

Another pointed out how the spot is actually not a great location to plant yourself, “It’s not a great spot. It’s high ground, sure; but it’s higher ground that still leaves you really exposed if you climb down, and doesn’t offer much that the high ground 5 feet away from it has.”

One final user claimed the platform wasn’t there before, “Mandela effect. That platform phased into existence when you posted this. I have 1.5k hours in this game and I’ve never seen that.”

Although Overwatch has been played by millions of players for over half a decade, it seems this platform went completely unnoticed for the majority of the time.