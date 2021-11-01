Overwatch players stunned as Lucio and Ana 2v6 entire enemy team

A couple of Overwatch players have captivated the community after managing to somehow win a 2v6 fight in the last moment despite playing as support heroes Lucio and Ana.

When it comes to Overwatch’s supports, players normally think of Zenyatta and Baptiste as being the role’s big damage dealers. However, that doesn’t mean that other heroes can’t frag out either.

Lucio is known for his ability to send enemies to their demise by booping them of maps, and Ana’s Biotic Grenade and Sleep Dart can render foes extremely vulnerable. But what happens when there are no spots for environmental kills and the enemy team has shields in Ana’s face?

As it turns out, even though they appeared to be walking into their own death, a couple of supports proved that with enough technical skill and a bit of luck, they could defy the odds.

Lucio and Ana clutch Overwatch 2v6

Redditor and Lucio player zero12321zero uploaded a clip of themself and their Ana teammate hurrying back to contest the objective on Nepal Shrine and right away found a dance partner with the enemy Mercy.

Despite taking some damage and doing some in turn, Ana was able to land final blows onto both her and a Pharah to cripple the enemy air forces.

After dodging a D.Va Bomb and Deadeye which killed some teammates, the Lucio flanked from behind and eliminated both the Cassidy, enemy Ana and D.Va before she could use Call Mech.

With only an enemy Reinhardt remaining, the Ana gave zero12321zero a Nano Boost and they were able to clean up the final tank to secure the 2v6 comeback victory.

Players were impressed with the play but did note that their teammates at least soaked up a lot of damage that made the support kills possible to begin with.

“That’s skillful right there. Great job bro,” one praised.

“Flashy plays for sure, wouldn’t need to be a 2v6 tho if Ana actually healed the team tbh,” another chimed in.

It just goes to show that you should never give up on a fight in Overwatch, because even if you’re playing support, you can still pull off incredible last-second clutches.