Overwatch players slam Loot Box sale amid Lunar New Year backlash

Overwatch players have been frustrated with the 2022 Lunar New Year event due to its lack of Legendary skins, but now they believe the celebration’s accompanying loot box promo has added insult to injury.

For fans of Eastern-inspired outfits and Asian culture, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event for 2022 is the perfect way to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in style.

At least, that’s how it’s supposed to go. This year’s iteration of the event has already run into complaints due to the distinct lack of Legendary skins. With Tracer and Mercy being the only two characters to receive these coveted cosmetics, Blizzard Community Manager AndyB had to clarify the situation to stem the tide of angry fans.

Things have gone from bad to worse, though, as Blizzard’s Lunar loot box promo on Battle.net has left players scratching their heads.

Overwatch players flame Lunar New Year loot box promo

As expected with every event, Blizzard are selling themed loot boxes via the Battle.net store, allowing players to buy them in allotments of 2, 5, 11, 24, or 50 (where you receive 10 more for free). These, when opened, guarantee “at least one Lunar New Year item that is worthy of celebration.”

In the game’s client, the image Blizzard are using to show off the boxes is the 50 set one, which has left fans completely baffled and pretty irate.

“60 loot boxes for… two skins?” asks one angry player on Reddit, attaching a screenshot of the promo on their client.

It’s not just one player that’s baffled by Blizzard’s decision to push the loot boxes, though. A plethora of fans have jumped into the comments section to have their say.

“Calling it a ‘deal’ feels a bit of a stretch,” fumes one player, while another writes “after a lawsuit that big, you gotta make your money somewhere.”

Others comment that the loot boxes work well for those who don’t have skins from previous events, noting “you can get all of the previous Lunar event skins in these boxes,” with another stating “that deal is for newer players, not us.”

While loot boxes may not be returning for Overwatch 2, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be missed all that much. If you are looking to snag some Lunar goodies, however, you may just have to take the plunge and hope lady luck is on your side.