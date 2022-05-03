Overwatch players plead Blizzard to fix queue times in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 beta has given players the opportunity to test out the new changes ahead of its official release, but the community wants Blizzard to address the long queue times for matches.

Overwatch 2 continues to be a divisive game, with many streamers and players both loving and loathing the upcoming sequel. While the various hero changes and 5v5 team comps have shaken things up, there is still one major issue that players want Blizzard to address.

In fact, the community has concerns that the long queue times from the original Overwatch could rear their head in the sequel, with many voicing their anger over how long it often takes to find a match.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 players demand fix to lengthy queue times

“I don’t think it will matter how good the game is if I have to wait 10 minutes just get into a game,” said one commenter. “I’d rather hop onto something else that I can enjoy as soon as press play.”

Currently, Overwatch 2 beta players are having to wait a fair amount of time queuing up for matches – a similar issue that also impacted the original title. While role queue enables players to pick the role they wish to play, it can take a particularly long time, especially if you wish to play DPS or tank.

Read More: Blizzard disables Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2 Beta

“Considering how sh*t playing support is and that some off tanks will switch to damage, I bet the queue times for DPS will get even longer,” replied another user. With current queue times taking upwards of 10 minutes, many Overwatch fans have noted that some matches are much quicker than the initial queue itself.

Advertisement

“It’s even more annoying when you’ve spent 46 years waiting in queue, you finally get into a match, and some absolute donut leaves before it even starts and you’re back to the queue.”

Whether Blizzard will address this time-consuming issue remains to be seen, but it’s important to note that Overwatch 2 is still in beta, which means a lot can change between now and release.