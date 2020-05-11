Overwatch players frustrated with “broken” long tank & support queues

Queue times for supports and tanks in Overwatch have reportedly become absurdly lengthy causing players to quit the game as a result.

Ever since the addition of role queue, wait times for DPS players to find a match shot up significantly while supports and tanks found themselves with shorter, two-minute queues. Now, players are reporting waiting over ten minutes to find a game.

The issue, which seems to be affecting console players on PS4 and Xbox One, reportedly began when the game’s newest hero, Echo, was added.

“I’m in mid-platinum on PS4, typically I can find a match as tank or healer in less than 30 seconds. It has been this way since the Echo Patch. Hopefully, this gets noticed and can be fixed,” user Aceofspadesx wrote on the official forums.

“Since last patch, queue times on PS4 have been really long at all times of day for all roles,” another user, ThirstHeron, commented. “Queuing for DPS seems to have a similar wait time as the other roles, which doesn’t seem right.”

According to ThirstHeron, they waited 12 minutes to find a game as tank – a role which was so in demand, the game would have rewarded them with a loot box.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, others have reported the same problem, with some adding that their ping has shot up as well, resulting in a poor experience.

“Matchmaking for comp is definitely broken. Long waits for all roles, high ping (150 when I usually play around 30) and teams are clearly unbalanced,” you_smell_dude claimed.

TheSmith777 also complained that, “my ping has been 2-3 times higher than normal and it’s actually significantly hurting my performance.”

According to Overwatch developer Bill Warnecke, the team made some adjustments to help and advised players to let them know if the long queue times persist or if the problems are taken care of.

It would be a major shame if the issue continues, especially with the coveted Anniversary event potentially dropping as early as May 12.