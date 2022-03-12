Overwatch players divided over Brigitte’s “boring” new Overwatch 2 look

Brigitte’s new look in Overwatch 2 is already dividing the game’s community, with some players saying it’s much more “boring” than her old design.

Along with news of the long-awaited Overwatch 2 closed beta, Blizzard also revealed a number of new screenshots on March 10.

One of these, on the signup page for the beta, features a new-look Brigitte alongside Sojourn and Zenyatta. But, fans are split on whether it’s a downgrade or not.

Overwatch 2 Brigitte “boring?”

Overwatch 2 Brig is definitely different than in the first game. Her eyebrows seem to match her hair color much more closely, and she’s rocking a hoodie from the same store as Genji. But, the hair color change could just be a matter of lighting, as some users pointed out.

