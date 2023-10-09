Overwatch players discover which hero has the most evil backstory

Overwatch 2 has a wide range of characters to choose from, and with that choice comes a wide range of morals.

Many of the characters associated with the eponymous organization are clearly the good guys. People like Mercy and Rein obviously stand out as some of the nicer characters in the roster, but what about the more evil tendencies among them?

There are morally grey characters, like Sombra and Baptiste, both of whom have ties to Talon but have struck out to do their own thing, and also characters like Junkrat, who is technically a criminal but is played more for comedy than anything else.

But we’re taking a look at the straight-up most evil characters, and there are a surprising number of nominees.

Moira branded as most evil character in Overwatch lore

In a post on the official Overwatch 2 subreddit, one player posed the question of who the best and worst characters in the game’s storyline were.

The top responses clearly highlighted Moira as the character who had done the worst things, which is pretty impressive when you think about it. This is a game where characters have names like Reaper and Widowmaker, and the worst of them all is a scientist called Moira?

Don’t let the name fool you. Canonically, Moira is one of the most unethical characters, and you can tell from her interactions that almost everyone is scared of her. Mercy, Widow, and Sigma all have unsettling voicelines that play around her, and even Doomfist treats her with a different level of respect.

She’s experimented with animals and humans alike, and is responsible for why Reaper sometimes turns into a spooky ghost thing.

Other nominees included Roadhog, who got up to some particularly explosive crimes in Australia as part of his criminal pursuits.

