Overwatch players discover major flaw with Zenyatta’s Transcendence ultimate

Zenyatta’s Transcendence is one of Overwatch’s most impactful ultimates, but players have recently discovered a little-known flaw with it that can actually end up costing them matches.

With the power to heal teammates at a whopping 300 HP per second, Transcendence is the best healing ability in the entire game. Combined with the fact that Zenyatta himself becomes invincible and gains a speed boost in the process, it can be a pain to deal with.

Outside of out-damaging the healing, blocking it off with shields and walls or timing a Biotic Grenade as Ana, chances are tanks are going to survive when they embrace tranquility.

However, that doesn’t mean that Transcendence is perfect – and as some players only just recently realized, it has a glaring problem that many people seem to have overlooked.

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, Redditor Holajz uploaded a video captioned “TIL transcending Zenyatta doesn’t push the payload or take the point.”

Surely enough, the video showcased a Zenyatta using his ultimate while on the payload on Dorado and it stopped moving, indicating that if this were in overtime, the round would just end if it was just Zen on the objective.

“To clarify, you can contest the payload or contest the point but not push the payload or take (capture) the point. Same with wraithing Reaper, Mei in iceblock and Moira during fade. Sombra with invisibility can’t do either,” the user noted in the comments.

This does make sense from a gameplay perspective. If invincible enemies could capture points, it would make certain heroes like Widowmaker useless, as they wouldn’t be able to frag them from afar and would be forced to get on point to counter an unkillable enemy.

“There are some edge cases where it might matter. For me it happened during a game, when we were 1% to fully capturing the point and our Zen, the only member on point decided to BM his ult, enemy managed to contest and we had another fight,” Holajz added, showing how this could actually cost teams.

Many others were shocked that this was a thing, writing how they had no idea Zenyatta couldn’t capture an objective during his ult, either. Even Contenders caster Legday chimed in, confessing how he may have thrown a friend’s game by using Transcendence to touch a point with 0.5m remaining when the enemy overextended.

Keeping this fact about Zenyatta’s ultimate in mind could really end up helping your team and might have you think twice about using it in certain situations.