Overwatch players discover embarrassing glitch with Mercy skin - Dexerto

Overwatch players have encountered a revealing new Mercy glitch that shows off more of her character model than devs probably intended to.

Every Overwatch player is familiar with Mercy, she’s the game’s quintessential Support hero and has more skins than most other heroes in the game.

One of those is her “Winged Victory,” that first came out for 2017’s Summer Games event. Giving Mercy an ancient Greek vibe, it’s definitely a fairly popular skin — that apparently comes with a glaring glitch during replays.

The glitch was first posted to the Overwatch subreddit by user dunkelzeit, who asked if anyone else had noticed a bug where Mercy’s dress with the Winged Victory skin was “constantly flapping up” during game replays.

“Does anybody else have this bug with the Winged Victory Mercy skin where her dress is constantly… flapped up during replays?” dunkelzeit asked along with an image as example. “It’s been like that with every replay I’ve watched so far”

It’s a pretty harmless question, but the post was removed and locked by the sub’s moderators soon after being uploaded, probably because the image of the bug in action doesn’t exactly leave too much to the imagination.

Getting removed didn’t stop the post from amassing almost 4,500 upvotes in just a few hours though. If you have any questions about where players’ priorities actually seem to be, that’s a lot more attention than most of the posts about the recent Overwatch 2 PvP developer stream received.

It definitely doesn’t happen in regular matches, otherwise we probably would have seen posts about it already. But sure enough, Dexerto tested it out and there are some weird graphical effects going on in replays with the Winged Victory skin, especially when Mercy’s super-jumping and flying around in replays.

This is definitely one of the oddest and funniest glitches we’ve seen in Overwatch, but it remains to be seen how soon devs will get around to fixing it, considering it only appears if you go to watch replays and not the main game.