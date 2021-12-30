Overwatch players disappointed by long-awaited Overwatch 2 “sneak peek”

Overwatch fans are not pleased after a special “sneak peek” of Overwatch 2 from a delayed book left a lot to be desired.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting more news on Overwatch 2 for quite some time. While the Blizzard devs have revealed some new details in 2021, the game still doesn’t have a release date and little is known about new heroes.

Despite this, one of the teases some fans have been looking forward to is in the form of a book titled “The Art of Overwatch Volume 2” which includes details on skins, modes, events and more.

One of the big things fans were excited about was the fact it would contain a “sneak peek at Overwatch 2,” but unfortunately there isn’t much there.

Fans blast Overwatch 2 “sneak peek”

In a post on Reddit, NYXL Graphic Designer ZenofyMedia uploaded screenshots of the book’s Overwatch 2 section having gotten his hands on it before its January release date.

The art shows off previously seen redesigns of Tracer and Widowmaker, with no new details on modes, heroes, or maps. Needless to say, fans were not pleased.

“So the new sneak peek exclusive to this art book is actually regurgitated info we were given at Blizzcon almost an entire year ago. Didn’t expect anything substantial yet this is somehow worse,” a user flamed.

“I expected nothing and am still somehow let down,” another commented.

“This book was listed back in February I believe, with a promise of a ‘Sneak Peek’ at Overwatch 2 – the book was supposed to come out in October, but was delayed multiple times,” ZenofyMedia added. “Some people suggested the book was delayed to rectify the Cowboy’s name in the book, however it does say his original name throughout.”

As 2021 comes to a close, Overwatch fans are hoping for big news on the sequel in the new year. Hopefully, with the Overwatch League playing on an early build of the game in April, players will be able to join in alongside them and finally get a taste of some new content.