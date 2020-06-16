Overwatch players demand exclusive Heroes of the Storm Mei skins as well

Heroes of the Storm dropped Mei into the fight on June 15 with a set of brand new cosmetics. These custom skins are exclusive to the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), much to the chagrin of the Overwatch community.

Blizzard’s take on the MOBA genre features 78 characters that span all of its unique properties. From Diablo to Warcraft, all of the iconic characters from Blizzard’s near 30-year history are here as expected. This includes 9 heroes from Overwatch.

Mei is the latest addition to the lineup as the icy hero was revealed on June 14. While this version of the popular character comes with an all-new ability, she also joins the fight with new skins exclusive to Heroes of the Storm.

| Mei Spotlight |

❄️Get your parka on and prepare for Mei’s arrival in Heroes of the Storm!️❄️ pic.twitter.com/Px2EvWiYDe — Heroes of the Storm (@BlizzHeroes) June 15, 2020

The brand new cosmetics allow players to dress Mei in an adorable bear-themed onesie. This skin comes with three distinct themes: the Pajama variant, a Panda option, and even a Gnoll style.

While the overall look of the skin remains intact, each variation completely alters the coloring and adjusts a few key details. From her comfy slippers to her Endothermic Blaster, all three looks come with their own flair, something that Overwatch cosmetics have never afforded.

Overwatch Mei Nexus New Skin - Pajama, Panda, Gnoll pic.twitter.com/bQXVRCWsfm — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) June 15, 2020

After the cosmetics were revealed, the Overwatch community vented their frustrations and demanded they be added into their game of choice too.

“I swear, all the best skins are in HotS,” one player expressed. “If only Overwatch had the same skins that are in HotS,” another pleaded.

Various players questioned just “how hard” it could be to “put them in Overwatch.” While obviously it would be great to simply copy skins over, there’s more to the process than first meets the eye.

Unfortunately, Heroes of the Storm is a MOBA and Overwatch is an FPS. Modeling skins for Blizzard's separate titles would be a completely different process, and character hitboxes would be wildly different.

This isn’t the first time that Blizzard’s MOBA has introduced exclusive skins for Overwatch heroes. Almost all of the featured characters come boasting their own cosmetics in Heroes of the Storm.

With Overwatch 2 coming soon, perhaps some of these exclusive skins may finally see the light of day when the sequel arrives.