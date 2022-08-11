Overwatch players baffled by old skin prices in final event before OW2

With Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event finally here, fans of the hero shooter are wondering why older skins are still so expensive.

Overwatch’s final event before Overwatch 2 releases on October 4, 2022, is here in the form of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event.

As with each new event, the new and updated skins in the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event with cost players 3,000 coins.

However, some players have noticed that some older skins still have strangely high prices, despite being over a year old.

Overwatch players baffled by old skin prices

Blizzard Entertainment Sprinkles Mei from the Summer Games 2021 event is one of the few skins still listed at 3,000 coins.

This discovery gained traction thanks to a post from KristalTM on the Overwatch subreddit.

The Overwatch fan asked the community why the skins from the 2021 Summer Games event still cost 3,000 coins, despite year-old skins usually going down in price to 1,000 coins.

At the time of writing, this is still the case with Sprinkles Mei, Mermaid Symmetra, Poolside Ashe, Scuba Sigma, and Referee Orisa, all still costing 3,000 coins.

The community was confused by this pricing, with many giving their guesses as to why these skins are still so expensive.

“My guess is probably because they know that everyone’s gonna try and scramble for the last remaining free skins before ow2 comes out,” said fatboywonder12.

“…You either spend money on lootboxes or just grind the game enough to get them.”

For those who may not know, Blizzard officially announced it was stopping lootbox sales at the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event so this would be players last chance to buy them.

Other fans gave different guesses, like Its_yer_dude_trevor who said, “I have a theory, there was no Summer Games event this summer so the game still sees those as ‘new’ Summer Games skins.”

It’s still unclear if this is intentional or simply an oversight on Blizzard’s part, but it seems last year’s summer skins won’t be going down in price before Overwatch 2 launches later this year.