Overwatch player wreaks ranked havoc by playing against himself with 2 accounts

In what may be one of Overwatch’s weirdest, most ridiculous clips ever — someone used two accounts to play against themself in competitive matchmaking. And the community can’t handle just how silly it looks.

Overwatch came out in 2016 and its sequel, Overwatch 2, has been delayed once again. But, after five years of grinding, players are still figuring out unique ways to have fun with the game and one took it to a new level.

A Twitter user and streamer, ‘bogur,’ posted a clip where he spectated a ranked match and noticed something bizarre. Neither team’s Wrecking Ball would move while the other one was and every time one stopped moving, it would take a bit of time before the other started.

Fortunately, bogur’s Twitter caption explained it all in its ridiculous glory: “Sigma male queues up Overwatch on two accounts to play against himself in ranked.”

Overwatch player fights himself in ranked with two accounts

sigma male queues up overwatch on 2 accounts to play against himself in ranked pic.twitter.com/63Y5vgHBTs — bogur (@b0gur) November 3, 2021

Bogur breaks it all down in his clip and it is just as ridiculous as it sounds. The red Ball stops moving and, a moment later, the player “swapped accounts to the blue Ball and he went to fight himself.”

After the blue Ball gets some shots in, it suddenly stops moving. About two seconds later, the red Ball shoots back, with bogur cracking up in the background.

The whole thing is pretty hilarious to see and quickly picked up steam online, where people shared videos from other angles as well.

Season 30 Overwatch… Someone was playing with themselves mid game.. Unreal…😳🍆💦 pic.twitter.com/UF6XQw3svw — Ricky MLG (@CODCode904) November 3, 2021

Overall, in the fifth year and 30th season of Competitive Overwatch, nobody seemed bothered by the behavior. Instead, many have been impressed to see the Wrecking Ball player pull something off that they’ve never seen before.

In the replies, someone commended the ball(s) for letting their teammates experience Overwatch 2’s 5v5 early. And one of the teammates actually responded too: “Dude it took our team so f**king long to figure out what was happening. Somebody was like ‘hey, they don’t move at the same time.’ This man is on another level.”

It’s nice to see that no one was tilted by this bizarre game, which was likely a mess with two tanks taking turns fighting one another. It’s unclear just how the Ball managed to swap accounts in mere seconds, but it is clear that people are finding innovative ways to still have fun on Overwatch.