Overwatch officially announces dates for 2020 Anniversary event

After a series of leaks, even one by Blizzard themselves, Overwatch has finally officially revealed when its 2020 Anniversary Event will begin and when it will conclude.

In a post on the game’s social media accounts, it was revealed that Anniversary will begin on May 19 and run until June 9, giving players 21 days to stock up on unique skins and game modes.

“Earn new rewards and relive your favorite seasonal brawls in the Overwatch Anniversary event,” the post stated in a video featuring off-tank Roadhog showing off his numerous skins from the Halloween, Archives, Summer Games and Lunar New Year events.

In prior years, Anniversary not only came packed with its own unique skins and cosmetics but made every skin from past events available as well either for purchase or in special loot boxes.

That said, don’t expect to see Legendary skins released from between the 2019 and 2020 Anniversary Events for any less than the standard 3,000 coins, based on last year’s pricing.

Skins released before then, however, could be priced at a super affordable 1000 coins. So, if there’s a skin you’ve really wanted, but missed out on, this is your chance at retribution.

Speaking of Retribution, event-exclusive game modes such as Junkenstein’s Revenge, Uprising, Lucio Ball, and more will be available in the arcade.

While the short teaser didn’t show off any new skins, some were already leaked by Blizzard themselves in an early post on the official forums.

Most notably, one of the skins in the leak was titled Masquerade Reaper, possibly a reference to an outfit the hero wore in the Overwatch comic of the same name.

Other skins in the leak were “Dragoon” Mercy and “Little Red” Ashe, both of which sound like they could be fantasy-themed with the latter being a reference to Little Red Riding Hood or even the unlicensed NES game “Little Red Hood.”

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out as the event goes live on Tuesday, May 19.