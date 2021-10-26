Overwatch Oct 26 patch updates McCree’s name & fixes major Junkenstein’s Revenge bug

A new Overwatch patch just went live on PC, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch and it finally introduces McCree’s new name: Cole Cassidy.

McCree’s name change was first announced months ago after Blizzard was rocked by multiple lawsuits, resulting in the company deciding to remove any references to developers from their games.

Although the developer Jesse McCree wasn’t named in the lawsuit or accused of any misconduct, he was fired from the company. Since his name was used as the basis for the Overwatch hero, Blizzard opted to rename the character.

Now, the Cole Cassidy name change has finally gone live and it will be very interesting to see how things such as hero interactions and voice lines are handled with this new update.

In addition to Cole Cassidy, there are a number of bug fixes including one that prevented players from getting full credit towards matched played when joining Junkenstein’s Revenge.

Hopefully, this fix will make it much easier for fans to unlock skins and get the most out of the Halloween Terror event just in time for the holiday on October 31.

Oh, and Soldier 76’s Grillmaster highlight intro is finally available again. Poggers.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Cassidy

Introduction of new hero name.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that caused players to not receive full credit towards matches played when playing Junkenstein’s Revenge

HEROES

Brigitte

Fixed a bug that caused her mace chain to appear as the wrong color in highlight and emotes if the Vampire Hunter skin is equipped

D.Va

Fixed a bug that caused the Black Cat skin to have a missing decal on the golden gun

Mercy

Fixed a bug that caused the Valkyrie ultimate ability outro sound to not play properly in both first and third person

Soldier: 76