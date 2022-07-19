New Overwatch Mercy Knight skin leaked ahead of OWL Midseason Madness reveal

Brad Norton . 2 hours ago

The latest Mercy skin in Overwatch has leaked ahead of a seemingly imminent reveal at the OWL Midseason Madness event now underway. Here’s what we know.

With eight skins in the works for the 2022 Overwatch League season, it makes sense for each major tournament to have its own limited-time cosmetic up for grabs.

As the Midseason Madness event is now underway in Hawaii, it appears the next cosmetic is right around the corner. Although not yet officially announced, early advertisements have seemingly let slip a knight-themed skin for Mercy.

While a full announcement is surely imminent, here’s an early look at the upcoming skin that should soon be available for purchase.

Reddit: u/Marsannah Our first look at the knight-themed Mercy skin, as spotted through an early advertisement.

As leaked through the Overwatch subreddit, a new Knight Mercy cosmetic is seemingly set to feature as the exclusive reward throughout Midseason Madness.

This skin gives Mercy a set of metal armor with some red flair throughout. Defeating the purpose of the protective suit, however, her helmet remains up during battle.

For the time being, it’s unclear exactly when the knight-themed skin may become available. Given the Midseason Madness event is already underway though, we could see an announcement in the coming hours.

When the limited-time skin does go live, expect it to be purchasable with OWL tokens. Typically new OWL rewards are priced at 100 tokens, costing roughly $5 USD.

Be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you posted right here once the new Mercy skin is shown off in full.