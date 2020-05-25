Overwatch meets Alice in Wonderland with magical D.Va skin design

Overwatch skins pay homage to many different fantasy tales such as with Frankenstein’s Monster Roadhog, Slasher Soldier 76, and most recently, Little Red Ashe. But with D.Va, one artist decided to send her down a rabbit hole.

Artist Amber Ye took the protagonist of Alice from Lewis Carroll’s Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and merged her with D.Va to create a skin that Overwatch fans would die for.

The unique skin design has some differences as it pertains to “Baby D.Va” when she’s outside of her mech.

Advertisement

In one version, D.Va has a bow on her head, as the character of Alice is often depicted. In others, she wears a posh hat while her dress flaps in the wind.

Read More: Overwatch players urge devs to add second Communication Wheel

Some other nice features include a pair of mismatched stockings on each leg. One has a striped pattern while the other is plain – probably to contrast Alice’s connection to the real world and Wonderland.

Advertisement

Overwatch Alice https://t.co/79G7JkFN62 Skin Concept Art🐰



" Countdown begins: Tick Tick Tick "



🎨Artist: amber ye

⏰https://t.co/mzBhgmwEyp pic.twitter.com/5x5kcSLzlK — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) May 25, 2020

The mech, meanwhile, also has some Wonderland elements hidden within it. For example, the cannons have hearts attached to them and cockpit has a couple of oversized playing cards inside.

Read More: Weird Overwatch emote bug lets Doomfist reach new heights

D.Va’s mech already has a lot of resemblance to a bunny and the “white rabbit” is synonymous with Alice and Wonderland, so it’s a fitting concept to design a skin for the tank based around this property.

Normally when people think of Alice, they think of the 1951 Disney movie, however, the original book is in the public domain, having released all the way back in 1865.

Advertisement

What this means is that technically, Blizzard could absolutely make this skin their own and release it without infringing on any rights.

Hopefully we eventually get to see it in the game either as a sweet Halloween skin, or even down the line in Overwatch 2.