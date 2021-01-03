 Overwatch League’s Fleta reveals "angel & devil" design idea for Echo MVP skin - Dexerto
Overwatch League’s Fleta reveals “angel & devil” design idea for Echo MVP skin

Published: 3/Jan/2021 22:12

by Bill Cooney
Shanghai Dragons/OWL

2020 Overwatch League MVP Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim of the Shanghai Dragons has revealed what kind of design he asked Blizzard to make for his custom Echo skin that should come out later this year.

Every season, the Overwatch League’s Most Valuable Player gets to have their very own custom skin designed by Blizzard, which then gets released later for a limited time.

Fans chose Fleta as the MVP for 2020, and now he’s shared exactly what he wants out of his Echo skin and what he told Jeff Kaplan and the gang to make him during a recent interview in South Korea.

What will Fleta’s MVP Echo skin look like?

Fleta’s interview is in Korean, but thanks to the interconnected world that is the internet, it didn’t take long for Reddit user seokjeongeum0910 to translate what he had said and post it online.

According to Overwatch insider Naeri on Twitter, Fleta did indeed confirm that his skin will be for Echo, and he also revealed asking for an “angel and devil” concept, which gives the artists and devs plenty to work with.

The idea apparently came from Fleta’s teammate, Support player Jae-gon ‘LeeJaeGon’ Lee, but what exactly inspired this specific pick is still unknown, though several people on Reddit speculated it could have been Monokuma from the Danganronpa game franchise.

Mercy, and a few other heroes, have skins that represent angels or devils, but none that really combine both at the same time, so it will be interesting to see what Blizzard comes up with when the skin eventually does come out next season.

Spike Chunsoft/Blizzard Entertainment
Some fans think Fleta’s skin might be inspired by Danganronpa’s Monokuma.

When will Fleta’s MVP Echo skin be released?

If we look back to sinatraa and Jjonak’s MVP skins, they both came out around the middle of June or early July, towards the start of the Overwatch League Playoffs. There’s no official date for Fleta’s skin just yet, but we’d bet it will come out around that time as well.

As for the price, that’s a much easier question to answer. Just like the other MVP skins and every other limited-time OWL cosmetic, this skin, will run you 200 League Tokens.

Hopefully, you have some saved up for just the occasion.

LG’s Shiv drops insane Apex Legends game with 7K damage

Published: 3/Jan/2021 17:30 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 19:22

by Joe Craven
Luminosity/Respawn

Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel, Apex Legends pro player for Luminosity Gaming, stunned viewers with one of his best ever games on Respawn’s battle royale, dropping 27 kills and almost 7,500 damage. 

ShivFPS, the British pro player who currently represents Luminosity, is one of the foremost names in Apex Legends content creation. The last 12 months have seen his Twitch following grow by over 200,000, as new viewers regularly tune in to see some top tier gameplay. 

This was the case yet again, as he wowed his audience with an incredible solo gameplay, dropping 27 kills and 7,500 damage. In a game of trios, and with skill-based matchmaking, it goes some way to show why Shiv is considered one of the very best players to ever pick up the title. 

Apex Legends PC case
Twitter: Shivfps
Shiv’s incredible Apex Legends PC setup.

Landing at Turbine on Apex’s new(ish) Olympus map, Shiv quickly found himself with an R-301, R99 and some seriously annoying enemies to deal with. As you’d expect, he used the first two to deal with the latter, racking up 6 eliminations within just a couple of minutes of landing. 

His remarkable aim was clear from the start, using the fairly high-recoil R99 at insanely long ranges, and with devastating results. 

What makes the game even crazier is that it appeared to start with just 55 players, meaning Shiv killed pretty much half the lobby while playing completely on his own. 

His incredible gaming IQ – jumping in and out of the action perfectly to stay alive but still take out multiple teams at once – was also constantly on display, maximizing the effectiveness of Bangalore’s smoke grenades to a level we’ve not previously seen. 

There’s little to no time in between fights for Shiv, spending as little time disposing of enemies as he does looting their dead bodies. 

Despite some issues around Supply Bins with a pesky shotgunner, Shiv managed to out-maneuver every enemy in the lobby, and come away with 27 kills. It’s one of the craziest games we’ve ever seen and Shiv knows it too – launching into hilariously explicit celebrations as soon as he sees off the final team. 