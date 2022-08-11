Overwatch League team under fire for dropping a player on Twitter before telling them

Overwatch League team New York Excelsior has come under fire after an extreme “miscommunication” in which a player was alerted of his removal from the squad via Twitter, rather than directly being told by the organization.

When it comes to a lack of professionalism with roster announcements, the Overwatch League is second to none. Just a few weeks back we saw ex-Florida Mayhem pro Adam ‘Adam’ Soong was subtly dropped from the team with a single Twitter post that combined multiple roster shuffles.

“You guys didn’t have the respect to drop me in person and now you’re trying to hide it without an actual announcement,” the Australian pro said at the time.

Now two months later and New York’s franchise team appears to have one-upped Florida with a roster change of its own. Seemingly failing to alert South Korean Support Seo “Myunb0ng” Sang-min ahead of time, the newly signed An “Ansoonjae” Soon-jae would be filling his shoes.

Twitter: OMyunbong New York Excelsior’s social team caught the Support player by surprise.

“Today we say goodbye to Myunb0ng,” a since-deleted post on the NYExcelsior Twitter account read. Caught off guard by this surprise announcement, the player simply replied with a question mark, implying he was unaware of the shakeup.

Confirming as much, New York’s social team removed the original post in quick order. Hours later a statement was released to apologize for what they deemed a “miscommunication.”

“Today we posted an announcement thanking Myunb0ng for his time with us, however, we failed to properly communicate with the team before this announcement was made. We take full responsibility and there are no excuses.”

Despite having been a core member of the squad since January, Myunb0ng was not alerted of his release ahead of the public post.

“To Myunb0ng, we are deeply sorry for our miscommunication and putting you through this situation,” the apology continued. “Although we wish this was communicated better, we truly appreciate your time with us and wholeheartedly want the best for you in your future endeavors.”

Given the timing of this news, just hours out from the Summer Showdown qualifiers getting underway, it’s highly unlikely Myunb0ng will land on another team.

New York Excelsior currently sits in 11th place out of 13 teams in the Western division standing for the 2022 season.