Overwatch League team sparks debate for making JFK assassination joke on TikTok

The Overwatch League’s New York Excelsior is facing some heat for a TikTok poking fun of the Kennedy assassination.

The Overwatch League isn’t exactly known for producing edgy content with some players even getting suspended for pushing their trash talk too far in the past.

As such, fans of the NYXL were surprised when on May 30, the team’s official TikTok account uploaded a clip where the mysterious 1963 assassination of JFK was the punch line.

In the post, the TikTok starts off ordinarily enough, with a picture of Lucio and the caption “don’t peak when Widow has sights,” a pretty common and decent tip, but what followed is rubbing players the wrong way.

OWL team jokes about Kennedy assassination on TikTok

The following clip features a photo of JFK and the caption “my homie” joking that players’ friends don’t listen and still peek their heads out when a Widowmaker’s ultimate is active.

Kennedy’s motorcade is the final image of the slideshow, moments before the US President was murdered.

Clips like this aren’t exactly common for an OWL team to post and fans were quick to let the NYXL know how they felt while others appreciated the more offensive joke being uploaded.

“I don’t know how to react to this,” one said.

Another replied, “How’s an OWL team doing this?” while another commented, “Official team posting this is crazy.”

It remains to be seen if the team will face any consequences for the TikTok, but it’s definitely one of the more controversial social media posts we’ve seen in the Overwatch League over the last few years. Could this be a sign of things to come? We’ll have to see.