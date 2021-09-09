 Overwatch League reveals 9 new hero skins ahead of playoffs: how to unlock - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch League reveals 9 new hero skins ahead of playoffs: how to unlock

Published: 9/Sep/2021 20:22

by Connor Knudsen
genji owl logo
Activision Blizzard

Share

Overwatch League

The Overwatch League playoffs are about to be in full swing, with new skins for fans to earn throughout the postseason.

The OWL playoffs are rapidly approaching, with games officially kicking off on September 21.

These playoffs, previously slated to be live, have shifted to online play. They will feature the top teams from around the world, all competing for Grand Finals glory and a staggering $1.5 million prize purse for the winning team.

But, there are also some prizes in store for fans who tune in to the playoffs, albeit a bit less than the winning team will receive.

shanghai dragons owl
The Overwatch League
The Shanghai Dragons are one of the hottest teams coming into the 2021 playoffs.

OWL postseason hero skins and sprays

Fans will have a chance to earn brand new playoff-exclusive skins to celebrate the competition, according to an announcement made by the league on September 9.

Advertisement

Fans will need to link their Battle.net accounts to YouTube by clicking on “Rewards” as the video above outlines. This will give viewers access to the playoff skins, based on how many hours they watch the OWL playoffs. These are divvied out in three-hour increments, awarding three skins per three hours.

As the website goes on to detail, these skins will be for the following heroes, earned at the listed viewership marks.

  • 3 hours: Reinhardt, Soldier: 76, Torbjörn
  • 6 hours: Junkrat, Roadhog, Sombra, plus the three skins listed above
  • 9 hours: Doomfist, Hanzo, McCree, plus the six skins listed above

There will also be additional prizes in store exclusively for fans who opt to tune in to the Grand Finals. These, according to the website, are as follows:

Advertisement

  • 30 minutes: Unique Grand Finals spray
  • 1 hour: Orisa, Pharah, and Symmetra Overwatch League skins, plus the spray
  • 2 hours: Genji, Moira, and Reaper Overwatch League skins, 100 League Tokens, the three skins listed above, and the spray
owl playoff schedule
The Overwatch League
The OWL playoffs are set to be jam packed with exciting matchups

The playoff schedule can be accessed on the official OWL website.

Playoff action officially gets underway on September 21, with the culmination of the season taking place on September 25 with the Grand Finals. Be sure to tune in, earn these exclusive skins, and don’t forget about the classic All Stars OWL skins available in the vault for a limited time.

Advertisement
Advertisement