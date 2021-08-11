Overwatch League reportedly taking year-long hiatus ahead of OW2

The Overwatch League will reportedly be taking a hiatus in 2022 in yet another massive blow to a franchise desperately waiting for its sequel to launch.

According to a new report from GGRecon, the league has told teams that the fifth season will be delayed until late summer at the earliest.

The decision to delay apparently stems from Overwatch 2 and wanting teams to play the upcoming season on the sequel. However, the release status of the game is still shrouded in mystery.

News of the year-long break comes amid a major harassment lawsuit filed against Blizzard that has resulted in numerous sponsors dropping from the league.

Advertisement

Reportedly plans for a League hiatus were communicated internally before news of the lawsuit broke, indicating that the decision is unrelated.

Dexerto has reached out to OWL for comment.