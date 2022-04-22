Overwatch League announces season 5 changes & teases Kickoff Classic skin

The Overwatch League has announced a number of changes happening for Season 5, and hinted at a new Kickoff Classic skin coming when play finally begins.

OWL is gearing up for its fifth and biggest year yet. Besides the massive switch to playing on Overwatch 2 instead of the original game, there’s also a number of other changes, as well.

In addition to these adjustments, we also have a whole new crop of OWL-exclusive skins to look forward to, including one that will be released during the opening week for the Kickoff Classic.

OWL reveals revised schedule

OWL 2022 kicks off on May 5, but only for the half of the league in the Western Division, which will have live events and crowds for the first time in over a year.

Fans of Eastern Division teams in China and Asia will have to wait two weeks longer, as due to ongoing global events, the league is postponing the Eastern kickoff until May 20.

Week one for the Western Division begins with the Battle for Texas between Houston and Dallas, which takes place during the Kickoff Classic. While it’ll be great to see all the teams in action yet again, you’ll also want to tune in to get a look at a brand new Reinhardt skin (at least, that’s what we think it it’ll be).

OWL teases Kickoff Classic Reinhardt skin

Eastern region schedule updates, in-person events, and maybe even some !drops 😉 Take a listen to @Soembie and @sean_mmills as they get us ready for #OWL2022 pic.twitter.com/djakaeZb5h — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 22, 2022

During the Community Update on April 22, the head of the Overwatch League Sean Miller dropped a not-so-subtle teaser about the brand new skin coming during the Kickoff Classic.

First things first, viewers can earn double the amount of OWL tokens by tuning into opening weekend from May 5-8. If you need help on hooking up your accounts to earn, check out our guide right here.

“The kickoff clash skin in particular, it’s going to slam, it’s going to come from the top rope, if you will,” Miller hinted, which sounds a lot like an incoming Reinhardt skin to us.

That being said though, a Doomfist skin could be a possibility, too. The only way to find out for sure is to mark your calendar for May 5, and tune into OWL to find out.