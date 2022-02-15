Overwatch League announces multiple new skins & updated 2022 season start

The Overwatch League has confirmed the start date for the 2022 season and has teased some exciting new skins that look to be coming right around the corner.

While Dexerto sources had already indicated that homestands would be coming back to the West in the 2022 Overwatch League season, the league has now confirmed that and much more.

This comes after months of speculation and confusion about both the game and the league’s future amid continued delays and the major switch to 5v5 and OW2.

But now, fans finally know when they’ll be able to see their favorite pros play yet again, as well as some hints about the highly-anticipated Shanghai championship skins.

OWL 2022 start date confirmed and new skins teased

In a February 15 Community Update, the Overwatch League has confirmed that games will return on May 5, 2022.

These will be played on a build of Overwatch 2 and will be in the new 5v5 format that was announced previously.

The OWL also announced new tournament structures that will take place over the course of the year, which will have drops of their own for fans to earn all-new tournament skins.

In total, there will be four tournaments throughout the 2022 season, two of which will be international.

It's almost time to lift the curtains for #OWL2022 Settle in, we've got a LOT to talk about for the coming season! 📺 https://t.co/xvJAkj2vtY pic.twitter.com/FGMvR3Da2j — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) February 15, 2022

Another part of this announcement video that fans are sure to be excited about is the coming of the Shanghai Dragons 2021 Championship skin.

These have been highly-coveted parts of years past, and this one will likely be no different.

Fans should expect more from the league between now and May, as this was titled “Community Update #1,” which implies more will be on the way soon.

This will also likely include more about when fans will be able to get their hands on the game’s sequel for themselves, so stay tuned for more!