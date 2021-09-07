Overwatch League All Stars skins finally return: how to unlock, cost, more

Overwatch is opening up the vault once again to give players the chance to unlock OWL All Stars skins from years past. This means we’ll finally have the chance to unlock some of the rarest skins in the game once again. Here’s how.

The All Stars skins are some of the most exclusive skins in Overwatch, only available for a limited amount of time, and more expensive than your standard League skin.

But, like the Legendary OWL skins a few weeks before in August, the All Stars cosmetics will be making a limited-time return to the League shop. Here’s what skins we’ll see, and what you can expect them to cost in OWL Tokens.

What All Stars skins will be available?

Blizzard is pulling no punches here, they’re offering every single All Stars skin from the last three years for us to unlock (if we don’t have them already). These are as follows:

2018 Atlantic All-Stars Tracer

2018 Pacific All-Stars Genji

2019 Atlantic All-Stars Mercy

2019 Pacific All-Stars Lúcio

2020 Gaia Reinhardt

2020 Celestial D.Va

So, why is Blizzard putting these up for sale again? It’s probably because unlike previous years, we won’t be getting any Legendary playoffs skins for 2021.

According to Overwatch League VP Jon Spector the All Star throwbacks are the “last legendary OWL skins going on sale for the 2021 season,” so for all you cosmetic hoarders out there, be sure not to miss your chance.

The All Stars skins will be available until September 26, 2021, a day after the OWL Grand Finals happen on September 25. This leaves roughly three weeks to watch as many matches as you can to get OWL Tokens, if you’re still a little short.

Overwatch League All Stars skins cost

Ask and you shall receive 😉 The Vault is reopening; now you can look like an All-Star with your favorite Pacific and Atlantic division skins! ⭐ https://t.co/wtETGKesh5 pic.twitter.com/wltXo7a7Mb — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) September 7, 2021

Like other rare and non-team OWL skins, the All Stars skins cost 200 OWL Tokens each. If you haven’t already, you’re going to want to link your Overwatch and YouTube accounts to be able to earn free Tokens while you watch the playoffs.

Sure, you could always just buy more, but where’s the fun in that? So, be sure to tune in to as much of the playoffs as you can, and hopefully you’ll pick up one or two of these super rare skins in the meantime.