Overwatch League 2023: Teams, how to watch, more

The Overwatch League’s sixth season is almost upon us. Here’s everything you need in preparation for the upcoming Overwatch 2 competitive season.

The Dallas Fuel reigned supreme in 2022 as the revamped Korean roster secured the organization’s first finals trophy, but will they be able to defend their championship?

OWL teams have shifted their attention to 2023, and it’s been nothing short of a memorable Rostermania period. Boston Uprising’s new look roster garnered well-deserved pre-season buzz, and all eyes are on 2021 OWL MVP DPS Player Fleta as he chooses between OW2 and Valorant. Also, questions still loom over the New York Excelsior’s controversial roster construction.

In another exciting twist, the Overwatch League lowered the competing minimum required age to 17 from 18 for Season Six. This move should attract even more young and exciting talent to Overwatch 2.

There are plenty of exciting storylines to track for the 2023 OWL season, so let’s dive right into the details.

Blizzard Entertainment The OWL 2023 season begins in March.

All teams have until March 13 to finalize their roster for the 2023 OWL season. Every roster must sign at least six players before the season begins. Blizzard did not provide an official date, but fans should expect an update in the coming months.

How to watch the 2023 OWL season

All OWL matches are streamed on the Overwatch League YouTube page.

2023 OWL teams

Here are the teams competing in the 2023 OWL season. It’s important to note that the Philadelphia Fusion rebranded to Seoul Infernal ahead of the upcoming season.

Despite receiving a new team, there is concern over the future of OW2 in China. Blizzard pulled the plug on all Chinese servers, impacting millions of Overwatch users.

After months of failed renegotiations with local publisher, NetEase, all of Blizzard’s online multiplayer games have now been taken down in China as their licensing agreement ends

East

Chengdu Hunters

Guangzhou Charge

Hangzhou Spark

Los Angeles Valiant

Seoul Dynasty

Seoul Infernal

Shanghai Dragons

West

Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Dallas Fuel

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Gladiators

New York Excelsior

San Francisco Shock

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Vegas Eternal

Washington Justice

We will provide an update when we learn more about the upcoming season, including finalized rosters and an official start date.